Former basketball player Robert Archibald dies at 39

Former basketball player Robert Archibald passed away last Thursday in Ilinois (United States) at 39. Archibald, who played in the pivot position, was retired since 2012, after representing Britain at the London Olympics.

In Spain, Archibald passed through Valencia, Joventut, Unicaja and Zaragoza. This 2.12 meter player is also, to date, the only Scotsman who has militated in the NBA. There he played in the Memphis Grizzlies, in the Phoenix Suns and in Orlando Magic. In total, he played 44 games over two seasons.

Archibald It came to coincide with Pau Gasol, the Suns, the Magic and the Raptors. After his death, the messages of condolences have not taken long to arrive from the world of basketball and the different clubs he went through.

Terrible news. Our former player Robert Archibald dies at 39. From Unicaja Basketball we want to express our deepest condolences to your family and friends. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/F0bBcR6g5I – UnicajaCB (@unicajaCB) January 25, 2020