Sports

Former basketball player Robert Archibald dies at 39

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Former basketball player Robert Archibald passed away last Thursday in Ilinois (United States) at 39. Archibald, who played in the pivot position, was retired since 2012, after representing Britain at the London Olympics.

In Spain, Archibald passed through Valencia, Joventut, Unicaja and Zaragoza. This 2.12 meter player is also, to date, the only Scotsman who has militated in the NBA. There he played in the Memphis Grizzlies, in the Phoenix Suns and in Orlando Magic. In total, he played 44 games over two seasons.

Archibald It came to coincide with Pau Gasol, the Suns, the Magic and the Raptors. After his death, the messages of condolences have not taken long to arrive from the world of basketball and the different clubs he went through.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.