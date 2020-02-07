Entertainment

Forget about Baby Yoda, these are the Disney babies that will make you fall in love

February 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
    Disney world It always brings us wonderful scenes and characters capable of generating love and infinite tenderness (cheesy moment of the day). The little protagonist of 'The Mandalorian' has been the last to generate crush everywhere, in fact the Funko inspired by this being is already one of the best sellers in history and even has Your teddy in real size. If you also fell for the charms of Baby Yoda, now is the time to turn the page and let yourself be seduced by Disney babies who has presented the factory in an image that is pure tenderness. In the Instagram account of Disney Spain we have found this poster where we can see princesses and other characters when they were little.

    These disney babies They can't be more adorable and it will surely be the cuckiest picture you'll see today. We would have loved to share some more drawings, because we are missing some of our favorite princesses like Mulán or The little Mermaid.

    Baby Yoda unbanked in the 'ternurometer' by these Disney babies

    The most adorable Disney babies who have knocked out Baby Yoda.

    Disney

    If you still don't know these Disney babies are going to hallucinate so much that you will stop thinking about Baby Yoda. In the picture we see a lot of characters when they were little and happy. We meet Mowgly, Hercules and Pegasus, Dumbo, Bambi, Drum, Rapunzel, Lady, Simba, the Emperor, Lilo already Tod and Toby, among others. The publication has been a success and it is that these drawings freak us out, but in its mini version much more.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

