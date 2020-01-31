TV Shows

Forest Memo happy, confesses to be cancer free

January 31, 2020
Edie Perez
Memo del Bosque is happy with life because he announced that he is free of cancer after undergoing a bone marrow transplant last November, so he offered an interview to his ex-wife Monica Noguera to share the news.

I am free, I am clean (…) I had a long time that I was not immensely happy because since 2017 I had always been that cancer is there, Memo said in an interview.

But Memo said that his recovery was not easy, because the treatments he underwent brought him different discomforts, so he took all his strength to get ahead obtaining the victory and that is that the producer received a lot of encouragement from his friends and colleagues.

"Every day I suffered it differently, for the effects, for the chemo, for the nausea, wanting to return, my stomach at some point is very complicated about one week"Memo told Monica.

"God bless you! With all the spark we always love you very much", "There is a memo example of life imagine so many lessons you give us and not only you so many people going through a similar situation", are some messages he received from the Internet users

It should be mentioned that Vica Andrade was at all times on the lookout for her husband and that she was responsible for giving the communications about the health of the father of her children with whom she has a great love story, were also several colleagues of the show that supported them In the darkest moments.

