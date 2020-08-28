Fordzilla: Ford unveils its first virtual racing car to the world!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ford and his esports team, Fordzilla, presented at the 2020 edition of Gamescom a world premiere, the virtual racing car born from an exclusive collaboration between the Blue Oval and the gamers community.

The prototype Team Fordzilla P1 that we have already told you was developed with the code name Project P1 and was created thanks to the preferences of followers on Twitter during the different design phases.

Gamers chose elements such as seat position, cabin styling and drivetrain before Ford designers worked out their interpretations of the brief.

Of the two projects proposed for the final survey, the one by Ford exterior designer was chosen Arturo Arino, which took the victory with 83.8% of the votes.

Over 250,000 fans participated actively during the voting process, reporting their preferences. Inspired by the supercar Ford GT, Arino’s design used exclusive features such as morphing on the silhouette of the car by changing its dimensions, lengthening them to offer greater stability even on the high-speed straights of Le Mans, or shortening them, to better tackle the most tortuous circuits such as that of Monaco.

For enthusiasts who are wondering when they can drive the racing car in a video game, Ford has announced that negotiations are currently underway with a major developer of the gaming industry to introduce it into a popular racing game in 2021.

Ford also announced it will build a full-size model of the prototype of Project P1 made by Team Fordzilla P1 by the end of the year, and it seems that something has already started happening in his design studios in Cologne, Germany. The project is part of Ford’s commitment to the real application of the approach out of the box, gamified thinking, which leads to an innovative reflection, capable of developing unconventional solutions to concrete problems, to transform some aspects of everyday experience.

The final of the first edition of the Fordzilla Cup it will take place during Gamescom 2020. Qualifying and heats have taken place throughout the week and will culminate with the identification of the first overall champion, who will be crowned during this weekend. To follow the races and find out who will win a professional esports gamer contract with Team Ford, just connect to the Fordzilla Twitch profile.