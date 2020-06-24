Forced to win to avoid losing the lead, Real Madrid receives Mallorca: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Real Madrid must win to keep the lead – REUTERS / Vincent West

After regaining the leadership that was in the hands of Barcelona, Real Madrid will start their defense this Wednesday against Mallorca who arrives at Alfredo Di Stéfano needing oxygen in his fight for permanence.

The good sporting moment, with plenty of wins since the end of the break due to the pandemic after the complicated visit to Real Sociedad, contrasts with the tremendous discomfort in the white club with LaLiga. Their match schedules, which force Zinedine Zidane's team to rest less than Barcelona in the fight for the title, it has caused a formal complaint from the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez.

The whole of French you must put aside what happens outside the field to focus on obtaining the three points if you want to stay on top. With the team's 1-0 victory over Bilbao, they were three points below.

To the loss of Sergio Ramos, that of Casemiro is added by sanction. Ready to take center stage are Marco Asensio and Isco Alarcón, the great surprise of the call after recovering in five days from a three-week injury. Nacho Fernández, Lucas Vázquez and Luka Jovic continue in the infirmary.

In attack, Vinicius knocked down the door against Real and was the main protagonist of the white victory at the Reale Arena, and the French coach must touch up his idea to join the Brazilian with Hazard, changing one of the two sides. A trident that will complete a Karim Benzema streak, author of three goals in the last two games.

A Mallorca more in need of points than ever, with the Japanese Takefusa Kubo, on loan from Real Madrid, as the most outstanding player in recent games, will visit Di Stéfano with the aim of hitting the ground.

Luka Romero, who is known as the "Mexican Messi", is another of those who could see minutes in Valdebebas. If he has minutes against Madrid, he would become the youngest footballer to debut in Spain's First Division, with 15 years and 229 days.

Vicente Moreno's team will try to conquer his first victory since the championship resumed. The breakdown of the LaLiga Santander due to the coronavirus did not sit well with Mallorcans. They have only scored one point out of nine at stake, after the defeats against Barcelona (0-4) and Villarreal (1-0) and the draw at home against Leganés (1-1).

Located in the eighteenth position of the table with 26 points, three from the salvation that Eibar marks and with Leganés and Espanyol hot on their heels, Mallorca urgently needs points.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Hazard, Vinicius and Benzema.

Mallorca: Reina; Well, Raíllo, Valjent, Sedlar, Fran Gámez; Kubo, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodríguez; "Cucho" Hernández and Budimir.

HOUR: 14:00 GMT (17:00 ARG-URU / 16:00 CHI / 15:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: DirecTV 1610

STADIUM: Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium

POSITIONS: