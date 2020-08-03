Forbidden Siren on PS5? PlayStation JP mentions the series on Twitter, but it is a repost

Share it:

While waiting to clarify the real truth of the latest clues on Silent Hill for PS5 as soon as possible, the editors of the social profiles of PlayStation Japan rekindle the hopes of Siren fans for the return of this iconic horror series.

From the pages of their official social profiles, the representatives of PlayStation JP have in fact shared a new message, accompanied by some archive footage of Forbidden Siren 2, where they explain that "for August 3, 2020 at 0:00 am we are pleased to announce the arrival in a different world".

Among the many reactions resulting from this anticipation, however, we find the comment of the Twitter user known as Geki Dami which, rightly, underlines how the message in question is part of an initiative promoted annually by the social channels of PlayStation JP to celebrate the historic intellectual property of Forbidden Siren.

The date chosen to remember "Siren's arrival in a different world" coincides with the recurrence dell 'European release of Forbidden Siren 2, which took place on PlayStation 2 between 3 and 4 August 2006. In the hope of being contradicted by the announcement of Siren's actual landing on the white digital banks of Sony's nextgen console, we refer you to this special signed by Alessandro Bruni on 5 exclusives from the past that we would like to review on PS5.