Forbes announces Kanye West is officially a billionaire

Rapper Kanye West is now a billionaire thanks in large part to his named basketball shoes that he developed with Adidas, Forbes (an American magazine specializing in the world of business and finance) said.

The approximate figure for the wealth of Kim Kardashian's husband is 1.3 billion dollarsThe magazine said in announcing that the musician is now on his list of people worth at least a billion dollars.

The 42-year-old Chicago-born rapper's Yeezy footwear often sells for more than $ 200 a pair in the United States and elsewhere. Kanye West was associated with Nike for years, but broke up in 2013, lending his name to Adidas when they launched their first shoe line together in 2015.

Forbes noted that for years Kanye West has been pushing the magazine to be listed as one of its mega-rich, but that it declined due to lack of evidence. The magazine said that for years it had applied what it called Trump's rule to the West: "Take what the future president insisted was worth, divide by three, and start perfecting from there."









Much of the rest of Kanye West's wealth comes from real estate he owns; Socialite husband Kim Kardashian is the second American rapper to make the Forbes list after Jay-Z (Beyoncé's husband), who made the cut last year.

