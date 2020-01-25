For this PHOTO they say that Jenni Rivera predicted the Third World War

Yesterday, the netizens were dedicated to perform memes on "Third World war", so that Jenni Rivera It also came out.

Through the social networks one went viral unpublished photography of the “Diva de la Banda”, because Jenni is dressed in military-type clothes.

The photo went viral thanks to Orizaba memelas, a popular account dedicated to making memes. The user was the one who shared Jenni's image along with the text: “Ya very high for the #TerceraGuerraMundial #WWWIII ”.

This page has about 850 thousand followers, so thousands of users did not stop sharing and commenting on the image, they even did sarcastic comments in those who claimed that Jenni Rivera had predicted the possible Third World war.

With information from El Heraldo de México