For the second year in a row, the Oscars will have no host

For the second consecutive year, the famous Oscars will be held without a host, repeating last year's format with which it is believed that it helped raise audience levels, as reported by ABC on Wednesday.

Together with the Academy we have decided that there will not be a traditional host, repeating for us what worked last year, "said Karey Burke, president of entertainment for the channel.

The awards to be held on February 9 in Los Angeles, will have "enormous values ​​of entertainment, great musical numbers, comedy and star power," he revealed.

Last year, the Oscars made the decision not to have a host for the first time in three decades, this after the originally chosen host, Kevin Hart, quit the job when some controversial old tweets came to light where he encouraged homophobia and refused to apologize.

After finishing the edition, the program registered a great increase in rating and was rated as a television success, although a previous experience, in 1989 had been a great failure, remembered by the disastrous duet of Rob Lowe and Snow White.







