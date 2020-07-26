For the love of Messi: the name Leo was one of the most chosen for children in Catalonia

Share it:

He is considered one of the greatest idols of the Barcelona. In the club where figures of the stature of Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola, Andrés Iniesta, Ladislao Kubala and Xavi Hernandez, Lionel Messi he became one of the most outstanding personalities in history blaugrana based on your talent.

Every weekend the star from Rosario illuminates the European courts with an incomparable magic. The number of records he has broken since his debut in November 2003 were accompanied by 34 titles conquered in the Culé, among which the four crowns of the Champions League, the 10 Leagues and the 3 Club World Cups.

Nicknamed the Messias, name Leo was the second most chosen for children born in Catalonia in 2019, which reflects the remarkable admiration for the Argentine striker.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper Sports world "Leo was the second most used boy name for newborns in 2019, and was only surpassed by Marc"

Although the data was collected from Catalan Institute of Statistics, the portal stresses that "From being an almost non-existent name, Leo has become one of the most chosen in recent years" The background of the 2017 confirm that the nickname of the flea occupied the position number 12 in the classification of most used names and their popularity was increasing in 2018, when he jumped to the sixth place until reaching second place last year.

According to the annual data collected by the Catalan Institute of Statistics, "in 2019 622 children named Marc and 500 named Leo were born. In the global boys and girls, Leo occupies the third place, since Julia is the single most used female name"

Beyond curiosity, the phenomenon of the name of Leo is a reflection of the incidence that it has Lionel Messi in Catalan society. In the year 2001, for example, no newborn in Catalonia was called Leo, but in 2009year of the Triple Crown of the Barcelona of Josep Guardiolathey were born 117 Leos and the name was still number one 74 of the ranking.

Statistics also indicate that in 2019 were born 500 children named Leo, the highest number recorded to date. That assumes that 12 percent of Catalan children born last year were named after the Rosario star.

