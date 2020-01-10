For the King, new free game from Epic Games Store

Share it:

Epic Games has no intention of changing strategy and plans to continue waging Steam on the basis of free games and exclusive releases. The company has already confirmed which title it will give as of next week, when it returns to the routine and always after finishing the current promotion. It is about For the king, a role-playing game and strategy that was launched in February 2017 and will be available to any user of the store from next Thursday, January 9.

For the king combine board games and roguelike in, according to its creators, "a challenging adventure through several kingdoms." It has some "very positive" reviews on Steam and can be enjoyed both alone and in the company of friends, whether in local multiplayer or pulling cooperative online. The game, whose trailer you can see on these lines, comes to replace Steep, Darksiders and Darksiders 2, which has been the triumvirate of free gifts with those who Epic Games Store He wanted to start 2020. When these are no longer available (something that will happen on January 9 at 5:00 p.m.), it will be your turn to For the king, so do not get lost among roscones, Magi and wrapping paper. Get the four before it's too late.

Epic Games vs Steam

The policy of Epic games It will remain faithful to 2019. The company is determined that it will not stop buying exclusivities, or give away free games every week, until Steam doesn't change his conditions and grant developers 88% of the money resulting from each sale (the rest being for the store itself and its distribution). Is royalty proposal, far away from what Valve's platform offers today, who does not give his arm a twist, places the end of this conflict on a very distant horizon. Better for users?

