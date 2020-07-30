"For the first time I accept myself"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The stars of the show always seem to be perfect and at ease, especially with their bodies almost always statuesque and without a drizzle of fat. But on closer inspection, they too have deep complexes. Such as Miguel Herrán de La Casa di Carta who admits that he feels good about himself for the first time in his life.

With a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor launched a real one personal acceptance message in which he confirms that he feels good about himself after a long time and that he is not interested in the judgment of others:

"For the first time in my life I looked in the mirror and accepted myself. I think for the first time I don't care if you don't like this photo. This photo is for me. Never forget that personal success lies in the acceptance of oneself and not in that of others ".

The photo depicts Rio returning from his holidays in Sardinia, bare-chested as he reflects himself in order to take a selfie with his cell phone in hand, his abs well exposed and a cigarette between his lips. It seems difficult to think that such a young and handsome boy could have problems with himself, yet the difficult relationship with his body shines through these words.

On the other hand, those who seem to accept themselves fully are Úrsula Corberó. Tokyo from La casa di carta often publishes his daring photos that drive fans crazy on the web.