For the director of Uncharted, it is now possible to create addicting games without shooting

When it comes to ludo-narrative dissonance, the series is almost always brought up Uncharted. The reason is quite simple: although Nathan Drake is only a treasure hunter, he kills hundreds and hundreds of men during his adventures. In essence, the means he uses screech somewhat with the aims he sets himself.

Games like The Last of Us they largely circumvent the problem by setting a different setting: in an apocalyptic world where society is collapsing, the laws have been put aside and morality is an old memory, violent actions and murders appear more contextualized, although not justifiable for no reason. In a recent interview with GameIndustry.biz, Bruce Straley, who left Naughty Dog after putting his directorial signature on projects such as The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: End of a Thief, said that now you can create compelling experiences like the ones mentioned above without necessarily inserting shooting mechanics.

Straley explained that in 2007 (the year of release of the first Uncharted, ed.), The mix of puzzles and full-blown shootings appeared as the simplest solution to create exciting experiences: "You have to create interesting basic mechanics to keep the attention of the players high. This is the problem for us designers: in 2007, in the industry it worked like this. We didn't have the means, the possibility to speak clearly, that we have today ".

According to Straley, things have changed now, and it is possible give life to exciting adventures even without the shooting stages. "Is it possible to create an interesting adventure with memorable characters such as Uncharted and The Last of Us without shooting? I think it is possible. The question we should ask ourselves is: 'how can we create a world rich enough to make the mechanics of base? '. We have to keep players glued to the screen when they encounter new obstacles, which means that the base mechanics must provide enough opportunities to find a solution. ".

According to Straley, many are already on track: one above all, Hideo Kojima, which with Death Stranding "did something really good for the industry, trying to shake it up a bit". He then added: "Indie games do it continuously now, and I think there are incredibly compelling experiences in both the independent and triple A scenes.".

What do you think of Straley's words and ludo-narrative dissonance? We await your comments!