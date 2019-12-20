For Shroud Apex Legend is no longer interesting: that's why

Share it:

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek he is one of the best known streamers in the gaming landscape, and for some time he has been a rather inveterate player of Apex Legends. For some time, however, he quit the game, and he explained the reasons for it in a recent live broadcast.

Shroud is mainly playing ad Escape from Tarkov, but decided to take a break, and to decide which game to brush up between Apex Legends and PUBG chose the latter. "It's a shame, because neither Apex nor PUBG are more interesting", said the streamer. "Apex is fun only if you form a group of three and go around destroying everything. Otherwise it's not that good."

He also does not seem to be the only one to think so: many of the community's players have asked Respawn to add playlists for Solo mode and in pairs, and the developers have only partially agreed, while the main one is still the one for teams of three.

And it is a pity that Shroud has abandoned the game, also because much of his fame owes it to Apex Legends, whose streams made him reach very high numbers for subscribers to his channel. Shroud moved on to Mixer later, and the streamer now mainly focuses on the aforementioned Escape from Tarkov and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Meanwhile, the Global Series are arriving on Apex Legends. All the news about it can be found on our website.