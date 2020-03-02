For Pokémon fans, a beautiful statue of Mega Blastoise is coming

Share it:

Blastoise is definitely one of the Most loved Pokémon by fans of the series created by Game Freak and the anime. A great collectible statue of the Mega variant of the famous aquatic Pokémon from the Kanto region will be available shortly.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, Mega Blastoise shows up in this collectible statue in all its power. The statue is 22 cm tall, costs 116 euros (shipping costs excluded) and should arrive during the last quarter of 2020. If you are interested in this statue, know that pre orders are already possible. The Mega transformations of some Pokémon have been introduced into the games in the series Pokemon X and Y, set in the Kalos region. With these new transformations, creatures not only become more powerful, but even change shape. Mega Blastoise, for example, sees appearing on the shell, instead of the two cannons, a single huge cannon shoots water and two mouths of fire (in this case they always fire water) on the arms, making it a sort of tank.

As for the anime, a curious shiny Pokémon fan named Colovari was introduced. In addition, Ash has challenged the champion of Galar, Leon, and therefore intends to participate in the Pokémon World Championship. We are looking forward to seeing this exciting challenge.