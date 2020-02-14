For OpenCritic, Super Mario Odyssey is the best game of this generation

Share it:

There is a great desire for next-gen, given that we are in the year in which they will be presented and offered for sale PS5 and Xbox Series X, but also the current generation has proved to be quite profitable for us players, as some of the most beautiful games have probably arrived ever.

One example above all is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, celebrated by critics and audiences as one of the most beautiful titles in the series, yet wanting to draw up a ranking it is not even obvious that the masterpiece of Nintendo is in first position.

For example, the review aggregator recently OpenCritic, has compiled a top 20 of the games of this generation with the best reviews from users. It turns out that there is always a Nintendo game at the top of the ranking, but it's about Super Mario Odyssey, which has received 97% of positive reviews (if you want to learn more, here is our review of Super Mario Odyssey).

Breath of the Wild is detached by one point and is in second place, tied on two titles Rockstar such as Grand Theft Auto V is Red Dead Redemption 2. Here is the complete ranking:

Super Mario Odyssey – 97 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 96 GTA V – 96 Red Dead Redemption 2 – 96 God of War – 95 The Last of Us Remastered – 95 Divinity: Original Sin 2 – 94 Person 5 – 94 Super TIME Force Ultra – 94 Undertale – 94 Path of Exile – 93 Journey – 93 Flower – 93 Uncharted 4 – 92 Resident Evil 2 – 92 Dragon Quest XI – 92 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 92 Minecraft – 92 SteamWorld Heist – 92 Shadow of the Colossus – 92

The absence of titles stands out Microsoft from the very first positions, while it must be said that this gen still has some cartridges to shoot, like The Last of Us 2 is Cyberpunk 2077, and perhaps also the sequel to Breath of the Wild, still without a release date, so the ranking could be updated in the future.

Do you agree with the top positions?