For Mario's Day?

March 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
Today is March 10, which also translates into Mar10 Day or Mario's Day, the cheerful character of Nintendo who has served as one of his most recognizable pets worldwide. On the occasion of the celebration the Japanese have announced a project with LEGO We still don't know anything about.

The only thing that has been published in this regard is this short video in the official profiles of the company where they assure us that something is under construction thanks to a collaboration between both brands. Whether it is sets of pieces, video games or a little of everything is something that has not yet been revealed.

Oddly enough, there are no official LEGO brand toys with Super Mario motifs, so everything suggests that the launch of the first figures and construction sets is what those in Kyoto have in hand.

In recent years we have witnessed Nintendo's ambition in expanding its licenses. The president of the company and great figures like Miyamoto have repeatedly stated that they have studied ways to take their characters to new audiences.

In agreement with Universal to build an amusement park of Mario and with Illumination to carry out an animated film now this sane with LEGO would be added so that millions of fans can decorate their shelves with landscapes and inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

