For Marc Maron, the Netflix series could end with a movie

The news of the cancellation of Glow took all fans of the series by surprise with Alison Brie, also due to the previous renewal for a fourth season. The actor Marc Maron then had his say on the affair.

The interpreter of Sam Sylvia spoke of the cancellation of the show in a video shared on his social profiles, and which you can find at the bottom of the news thanks to the tweet of @quigonnjake. In the movie Marc Maron made a proposal that we are sure will make everyone happy fan on Glow: a film dedicated to the series. Here is his comment about it: “I guess what they should do would be this, how about making a movie? We conclude the story in a two-hour Netflix movie. They have already written the whole last season, we know how it will end. Why don’t they give the writers, showrunners and cast an opportunity to wrap up the story with a movie? I think it would be for the best“.

The streaming giant has not yet responded to these proposals, but fans have started sharing them on the web using the hashtag “#SaveGlow“. We just have to wait to find out if theirs efforts will be successful, in the meantime we leave you with the reactions of the cast to the cancellation of Glow.