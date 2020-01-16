For Jim Sterling, the Pokémon business model has always been questionable

Share it:

A few days ago in a Direct, Nintendo has unveiled the expansion pass of Pokémon Sword and Shield, the DLC that will allow the exploration of new regions of Galar, called Lonely Island of the Armor and Snowy Lands of the Crown, which will be released in 2020.

It made the fans of the music a little annoying Pokémon, many of whom have never actually looked favorably on the last chapter of the series, Sword and shield which, despite the success, had a launch marred by several controversies, which now with the arrival of new ones DLC they will probably not be slow to reopen (by the way, here you will find our review of Pokémon Sword and Shield).

The reporter spoke about it Jim Sterling during a video (which you can see at the top of the news), in which he substantially hypothesized that the launch of the DLC of Pokémon Sword and Shield may represent for some an obstacle and for others a relief, because they prefer to see the arrival of the DLC rather than a new game more or less the same, as tradition for the series.

The problem for Sterling, however, is that these controversies are at least late. According to the reporter, the business model of the Pokémon it has always been "slimy", so whoever started complaining now is probably because he turned a blind eye sometimes in the past.

What do you think of his words?