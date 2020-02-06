For Hunter X Hunter fans, a beautiful Hisoka artwork for women

Share it:

Among the most patient people in the world, we certainly find fans of Hunter X Hunter who are waiting for new chapters of their favorite manga. Let us console ourselves with this artwork by the magician Hisoka, one of the most controversial characters in the manga world.

The user of Reddit matsudatoutaa has created these female version of Hisoka that you can see at the bottom of the news. Hisoka is one of the most controversial characters in the series created by Yoshihiro Togashi. A character who acts following his impulses and who loves to fight more than anything, as underlined in this bloody Hunter X Hunter themed cosplay that we proposed to you some time ago. In the last narrative arc, Hisoka should be on the ship bound for Dark continent which houses the principles of Kakin, do battle for succession to the throne, and many other brave adventurers who want to explore the mysterious continent.

But when will we see the new adventures of Hisoka and the other characters? This is the classic one million euro question, because to date we have no news that can give us precise indications on the resumption of the series. Days ago we gave you a theory that would explain Togashi's delays which may be likely. Despite the constant breaks, however, Hunter x Hunter sells a good sign that there is affection and desire on the part of fans for a continuation. And what do you think? Will we be able to read new chapters of the manga within the year? Let us know in the comments.