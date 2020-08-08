For Honor: the rage of the Warmonger explodes in the new update

Share it:

The For Honor continuously developing universe continues to expand. With the latest update, Ubisoft writers celebrate the arrival of the Warmonger, the latest addition to the For Honor Year 4 heroes on PC and console.

There warmongering she is a massive warrior determined to become the new leader of Heathmoor. Simultaneously with the announcement of the new warrior, Ubisoft confirms that theUpdate 2.0 Tyranny, Season 2 of Year 4 of For Honor also includes a free Event Pass with many exclusive rewards for fans.

In the endowment of the Warmonger we find the flame-bladed sword, a two-handed sword elegant and deadly at the same time. Those who want to immediately unlock access to this lethal warrior can purchase the related add-on package for 7.99 euros, which includes the Hero, an exclusive Ornament, an Elite Dress and seven days of Champion Status.

As for the Free Event Pass, this will consist of 35 levels with rewards to unlock such as Mood Effects, Ornaments, Battle Suits and more. Based on player feedback, the French giant promises to also publish an important update for the combat system, with significant improvements to the experience and a thorough review of the attacks of all the heroes of the blockbuster Ubisoft.