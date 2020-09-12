For Honor Resistance: the trailer for Season 3 reveals the release date

Among the novelties shown at the pre-show of the Ubisoft Forward we also find the new contents of For Honor, the long-lived third-person action Ubisoft that is preparing to welcome Resistance, which is Season 3 of Year 4.

The presentation video of the new season of For Honor is a succession of two-dimensional images in which red is the predominant color. In the trailer we see some of the heroes in a moment of difficulty, since a threat is bringing them to their knees and it is therefore urgent to organize a resistance to counter the enemy. Unfortunately, more precise details on what the new game contents will be and, above all, if we will also see a new playable character arrive. It is also very likely that the developers can propose a revisited version of some arenas, now completely in ruins and with buildings on fire.

For Honor Resistance will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC starting next year 17 September 2020, which is next week.

We remind you that only a few weeks ago the third season of the Year 4 of For Honor arrived, which introduced the Warfondaia, a deadly warrior armed with a broadsword.