For Honor: Hope officially begins, Season 1 of Year 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ubisoft representatives remind us that from today, February 6th, it is finally available to participate in the challenges of Hope, Season 1 of Year 4 of For Honor on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Through Hope, the authors of For Honor begin a completely new narrative arc that reconnects to the events of the past Seasons to make us witness the upheavals that occurred in the game world after the conclusion of the cataclysm narrated (and experienced) in the previous game phases of the title.

The chaos generated by the battles fought by the heroes of For Honor will push them to find a new reason to face each other on the battlefield. With Season 1 of Year 4, fans of Ubisoft's multiplayer action can acquire new weaponsloot unpublished armor and participate in game events that will bring fresh content, all to guarantee fans access to new activities on a regular basis.

The beginning of Year 4 then offers the French videogame giant the opportunity to launch the relative one Battle Pass, with a new game experience progression system that will allow For Honor fans to unlock cosmetic rewards of increasing rarity.