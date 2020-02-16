For Honor celebrates the third anniversary with a new event, the Games of Honor

Share it:

Ubisoft announces that from today until February 27 in For Honor will be held i Games of Honor, a two-week event to celebrate the game's third anniversary.

As the threat of the great cataclysm has now vanished, Heathmoor leaders have called on the greatest warriors of all factions to compete in the Games of Honor to celebrate the Wyverndale Truce. This game event proposes a variation of the fan-favorite limited time mode, the Death Carousel. The first time a player dies in this 4v4 Elimination mode, he comes back to life five seconds later, but each subsequent death will add an additional five seconds to the regeneration time. To win you must eliminate all opponents at the same time. During the first week of this special anniversary event, the Carousel of Fire will add a variation with damage enhancers and fiery geysers in the area. Players will then be able to try another variant of this mode, still to be revealed, in the second week of the event.

During this rare holiday season in the world of For Honor, the game map will be decorated with details that will alternate with the continuation of the event, including fireworks, a live crowd with musicians and, for the first time ever, original banners created by fans of the For Honor community.

The Games of Honor event also brings a wide range of themed loot and some event-specific additions to the game, including a new battle dress, ornament and effect, as well as new instrumental emotes, available for all heroes. All the spoils and contents of the event will be available in the "Games of Honor" Bundle for 30,000 pieces of steel until March 2nd.

Launched in February 2017, For Honor recently entered its fourth year of post-launch support, titled the Year of Judgment, with Season 1 of Year 4, "Hope". With more than 20 million players, For Honor is available for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. For Honor is also available on UPLAY +, Ubisoft's subscription service.