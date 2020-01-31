‘For all death’ according to ‘compadre’ Alfonso Sánchez

Share it:

Triumphed with The world is Ours (2012), comedy that starred with his friend Alberto López, which gave him wings for the next The world is yours, six years later. Alfonso Sánchez He is now premiering his third feature film, although he affirms that it is not a trilogy, which goes by other paths. Comedy? Yes, but dyed black. And in it, although the director reserves a secondary role, the protagonist is López, along with Estefanía de los Santos: “en Plague She is immense, she is an actress at the level of Carmen Maura or Victoria Abril, but from another generation. Everything arose in a celebration in which a relative had approved an opposition, but had not obtained a place. Someone speculated jokingly about the possibility of eliminating the previous one on the list and it seemed like a cool starting point to explore what a good, normal man might be able to get the job of his life. I looked for references in the Spanish comedy of Rafael Azcona and Berlanga, that capable of bringing out the best and the worst of ourselves. For all death It begins with the voiceover so typical of the cinema of the sixties. There was even a first production design in which it was going to be shot in black and white. But thinking about commerciality, it went into color. And there is a lot of action. All the scenes are by Joaquín Ortega, specialist and teacher at the School of Dramatic Arts in Seville, which has the Guinness record of falls down the stairs. Of course, tiro I throw it ’up the stairs!”

Out complex

In Sánchez's films, the characters breathe despair, something that serves as a vehicle for transmitting social criticism. “This type of complaint asks me for comedy, the public feels more identified with it than with the drama, and I am a popular artist. In fact, Alberto and I are promoting the towns by van, megaphone in hand. We Spaniards have a very valuable mood for centuries. Since the comedy of Quevedo or Lope de Vega, it has always been the balm that has healed our miseries and should be a World Heritage Site. It bothers me that we have so many complexes with our comedy ”

The king of the industry … handmade

It is your year. While the second part of The world is yours and a couple of projects in which he will leave the comedy, Alfonso Sánchez premieres his fourth film in June, Super Makey, with Leo Harlem, Jordi Sánchez and Silvia Abril. And all despite being a kind of fugitive from the Juan Palomo-style industry: “The industrial lack is supplied with crafts. Since they don't want us in El Hormiguero –Ironiza–, we have to look for other forms of promotion. But it has its compensation; If you succeed, you succeed. I call it artistic well-being. ”