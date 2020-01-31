For a woman! Cristian Castro confesses that this is how his friendship with Luis Miguel ended

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For a woman! Cristian Castro revealed that his friendship with Luis Miguel ended because of the model and actress Daisy Fuentes.

This was revealed by the interpreter of blue to the Argentine program We can talk, because although at some point El Sol and Verónica Castro's son were friends, it all ended when the two fell in love with Daisy:

(…) the truth is that I was a bit disappointed, sincerely his personality, because well I was dating a girl named Daisy Fuentes. I was a little disappointed because he came to get in and that was what a little distanced us, I did not distance myself from him, I let him get in because I love him so much. ”

According to Cristian, Luis Miguel began to fall in love with the Cuban-American actress, "Then I said, ‘Look, Daisy, it's best to try this guy because he's my friend.”

Castro also revealed that Luis Miguel fell madly in love with Daisy Fuentes:

"He really fell in love to die with her, which makes me very happy, but that is not why it will not be a coincidence what happened ”.

Since then, The Sun would have put earth in between with Cristian, ending his friendship. However, the interpreter of ‘Lloran las rosas’ wants to regain his friendship with Luis Miguel:

"I just want to have my friendship back with him and that a woman, that was a coincidence, that I didn't take it so heartily and that we really have that friendship again".

You may also be interested: What happened to Cristian Castro?