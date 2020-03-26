Footballers will discuss salary reductions of up to 50% with Premier clubs

The Association of Professional Soccer Players (PFA) has requested a meeting with those responsible for the First and Second Division of England to discuss salary reductions, which, in some cases, could reach 50%, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

This medium exposed the example of Birmingham City, which proposes that those players who win over 6,000 pounds a week (about 6,500 euros) their emoluments are cut in half, a measure that could be extended to other teams.

Also, The Telegraph indicated that the meeting between the PFA, the Premier League (first division) and the English Football League (EFL, second division) will address other issues related to the possibility that the competitions for the coronavirus are suspended indefinitely, beyond the date of April 30 initially set.

"In these difficult times, there is broad public consensus that soccer can be seen to be acting in solidarity with other workers and industries affected by the crisis," the PFA said in a statement.

The footballer's representative points out in the note that "several clubs have already set upn contact with players with a view to imposing deferments of payments ".

They also plan to analyze the adoption of "protocols"to allow training, with closed facilities for group exercises or preparation sessions in pairs, among other alternatives.

Another of the union's concerns is the employment situation of those who conclude a contract at the end of this season, since their links they should be extended if the championships are shortened.