Footballers speak: the praise of the former led by Marcelo Bielsa after Leeds' promotion to the Premier League

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marcelo Bielsa achieved promotion with Leeds United (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Marcelo Bielsa It generated a major rift among soccer lovers, but what is certain is that its message penetrates deep within the players. His teachings and messages are engraved within them and on different occasions they make it clear that El Loco is one of the people who most marked them in their careers.

After achieving promotion to the Premier League in his second season as technical director of Leeds United, several of his former managers used social networks to praise and praise the Rosario. The English team, in the absence of two games (their championship could be decreed today if Brentford does not beat Stoke City as a visitor), will return to the top flight after 12 years.

One of the first to write a message was Hernán Crespo. "We will be able to discern, object, criticize but we all agree on something ….. Bielsa is a coach that enriches you. Congratulations Marcelo! ”, Wrote the now Defense and Justice strategist. Before it passed through Parma, Modena and Banfield.

Hernán Crespo's message to Marcelo Bielsa

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Ander Herrera (both coincided in Athletic Club de Bilbao) he also showed his joy for the Madman's campaign: “Manchester United will always be my team in England, but leaving aside rivalries, I want to congratulate Bielsa and his honest and always attractive football. I am very happy for you, Marcelo"Commented the Spanish, who spent five seasons in the Red Devils.

Ander Herrera's message to Marcelo Bielsa

Juan Pablo Sorín He did not miss the opportunity and even dared to joke with the "obsession" of the coach. "Leeds United is back !! "We Are Back" posted on his official twitter by the hand of a great Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa !!! I hug Marcelo, enjoy it although I can already imagine watching all the videos of his new Premier League opponents"

Juan Pablo Sorín's message to Marcelo Bielsa

"Shout it shit! Congratulations to one of the best coaches I have had in my career. Very happy for you Marcelo. Enjoy with your players, family and friends. Strong hug from Argentina ”, added the former left back on his Instagram account.

Claudio Bravo, one of the main references of the Chilean team, outlined: “Congratulations !!! With Don Marcelo Bielsa "Impossible is nothing". The Argentine strategist was at the forefront of La Roja for 5 years (between 2007 and 2011), where he qualified for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after two absences (Korea-Japan 2002 and Germany 2006) and laid the foundations that later provided the trans-Andean country two Copa America (one with Jorge Sampaoli and the other with Juan Antonio Pizzi).

Claudio Bravo's message to Marcelo Bielsa

"Congratulations Marcelo Bielsa. A big one returns to the Premier. Bielsa did it"Commented the student midfielder from La Plata Javier Mascherano. The former West Ham and Manchester United debuted first in the National Team with the Madman than in the First in River.

Javier Mascherano's message to Marcelo Bielsa

Andrés D’Alesandro, a symbol of Inter Porto Alegre, also congratulated the coach. "Big teacher", wrote. Then, he shared a caricature of the DT with the following phrase: "A man with new ideas is a Fool, until his ideas succeed."

Andrés D'Alessandro's message to Marcelo Bielsa

Although he was never under his tutelage as a footballer, Pep Guardiola He was another of those who surrendered at the feet of Marcelo Bielsa. "The best comes to the Premier League", he claimed. The Manchester City technical director repeatedly acknowledged his devotion to the Fool.

Pep Guardiola's message to Marcelo Bielsa

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The 3 keys to Leeds' rise, according to Rafael Bielsa: "I don't see another team playing football that well"

The intimacy of Marcelo Bielsa in England and the secrets of his success with Leeds United

Pablo Hernández, Bielsa's “solution to all problems”: the symbol of the promotion to which El Loco transformed his career