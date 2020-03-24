Sports

Footballer Pedro Porro asks for forgiveness after skipping the coronavirus quarantine

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
The Valladolid footballer Pedro Porro Quarantined by the coronavirus was skipped this Monday and he wanted to apologize hours later in a message published through his social networks. "I've made a mistake and I want to publicly apologize for it, "he said.

The player explained that he lives in the town of Boecillo and that he went to the center of Valladolid to buy something that he did not have in case. "It did not help that my family home in Don Benito (Badajoz) appears on my DNI and the agents did not understand what he was doing there", Explain.

Porro has confirmed that he has been fined and that he assumes this consequence of his error. "Since the state of alarm was decreed, I have respected quarantine to the maximum, but today I was wrong and I hope it will help other people to think twice before moving without being a cause of force majeure, "he says in his message.

