Football should not be played behind the door for 18 months, experts warn

It will not be possible to play sports again open door until there is a vaccine against the coronavirus and it causes its effect. This was stated by the epidemiologist doctor Zach Binney, from Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, in the English newspaper The Times.
The expert has assured that tens of thousands of fans in a stadium at a very close distance is "very very dangerous"
"What people need to understand, epidemiologically speaking, is that each person you add add risk. If there are five people it is more dangerous than if there are two, 10 is more dangerous than five, 500, more than 10. 60,000 is very, very dangerous. As a scientist, I hate to say that I am 100% sure of something, but I am closer to 100% than ever that we can't refill the stadiums until we have a vaccine. Period, "he explained.
Dr. Binney explained that "the vaccine will most likely arrive in 18 monthsIt could be a little more or a little less. "On this, the immunologist Karol Sikora added that although the vaccine arrives in 18 months," the logistics of immunizing 68 million people (approximately the population of the United Kingdom) are complex"For Professor Sikora, the right time to reopen the stages would come when the population's immunity to the coronavirus has reached 60%.
