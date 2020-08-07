Football returns in Peru: the keys to return in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

Share it:

All matches will be played in Lima, capital of Peru (EFE)



With coronavirus tests prior to each match, the Peruvian soccer championship resumes today Friday without an audience and concentrated in Lima after five months paralyzed by the pandemic, with a duel between Universitario and Cantolao.

"We are with all the logistics of the tournament that still stands without a doubt. The competition restarts without an audience on Friday anyway, "he assured the news agency. AFP a spokesman for League 1, the highest category tournament. The duel academic–Cantolaus will be played this Friday at the stadium Lima National and the rest of the date will be completed over the weekend, with the entire program concentrated in the Peruvian capital.

All the matches of the tournament will be played only in the capital to avoid contagions in the movements of the teams. Before each match, players and coaching staff from each of the 20 League 1 teams will undergo coronavirus testing.

Covid-19 tests will also be carried out on the referees and all the staff working in the stadiums, where the traditional vendors of bread with chorizo, popcorn, soda and coffee will no longer be. The matches of each day will be played from Friday to Monday in seven stadiums in the Peruvian capital, without fans, and will be broadcast by two radios and a cable television channel.

In the image, players from the Sports University of Peru celebrate a goal at the Monumental stadium in Lima (EFE)



Peru, third country in Latin America in cases and deaths due to Covid-19 behind Brazil and Mexico, faces a flare-up of the pandemic after starting deconfusion on July 1. With 33 million inhabitants, it registers more than 440,000 coronavirus cases and more than 20,000 deaths.

"If there are positive cases, some matches will be played with the squad available at that time," League 1 manager Víctor Villavicencio told reporters. "We are at a stage of great individual responsibility to move the soccer system forward," he added, noting that there will be permanent health monitoring of the players.

Last weekend, three Sport Huancayo players tested positive for Covid-19 in tests carried out by the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) ahead of the tournament's return.

The popular club Lima Alliance, now led by Chilean Mario Salas, will play this Sunday with Binational Sports, the current champion, who separated this week four players who did not comply with biosafety protocols when going out to lunch at a cevichería in Lima. After testing Covid-19, Nine members of the Binational team, including seven players, tested positive on Wednesday, according to the RPP station.

Photographs of some of the victims of the coronavirus in the cathedral of Lima (DPA)



However, the game between Alianza and Binacional, clubs that also compete in the Copa Libertadores 2020, which was also suspended by the pandemic in March and should be resumed in September, will still be played. The South American Cup will return in October.

"It is a joy to return to the competition and to restart the tournament," he told the AFP Argentine coach Carlos Bustos, from the Melgar club in Arequipa, who will face César Vallejo de Trujillo on Sunday. "Although we are in a very difficult situation due to the pandemic, we feel privileged once again to be in action in those that we like the most, but we know of the complications that it can bring us," he added.

Each team will be able to line up up to five foreign players in each match, instead of four as before the pandemic. A recommendation invites players not to effusively celebrate goals.

The 20 teams in the first division started training a month ago with their complete tables. Before, there were only practices with small groups. The Clausura tournament, which should start in November, will also be played only in Lima, but unlike the Apertura in which all the teams face each other, it will be divided into two groups of 10 teams each.

Meanwhile, the selector of Peru, the Argentinian Ricardo Gareca, holds meetings with the other members of the technical command for the start of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which should begin in October.

