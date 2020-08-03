Football Manager 2021: the slide exit due to the Coronavirus emergency

Share it:

With a long open letter addressed to all fans of football simulations, Miles Jacobson of Sports Interactive announces the postponement of the release date of Football Manager 2021, due to the Coronavirus emergency and the now known problems related to the reorganization of work remotely .

The director of the London software house remembers how global pandemic from COVID-19 virus has overturned the plans of many other development companies, including Sports Interactive which, despite having been able to "to remain financially stable in this period of uncertainty", is forced to postpone the release of the new chapter of Football Manager.

As happened with Football Manager 2020 and with the previous episodes of the series, the new title should have seen the light in November. Jacobson himself observes how the development of such a technical project can be "facilitated when most of the team works in close physical proximity"and this without mentioning the challenges offered by the redesign of entire portions of the database and the gameplay dynamics to integrate features and activities that appropriately simulate the impact in the world of football of exceptional events and pandemics such as the current one from Coronavirus.

At the end of his speech, the Sports Interactive boss suggests that Football Manager 2021 will be available on one even wider range of platforms compared to previous editions. Pending further clarification, we refer you to our review of Football Manager 2020.