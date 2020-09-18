Football Manager 2020 free on PC: guide with basic tricks and strategies

What better time than the canonical rotation of free games on the Epic Games Store to recover Football Manager 2020? In case you are not an expert in Sports Interactive football management, do not be afraid: thanks to this guide you will learn all the basics you need to start playing.

Start with a team you know

The most important advice for all newbies to a game like Football Manager, which makes the complexity and depth of options its greatest strength, is to not immediately try your hand at teams from very low leagues, or unknown teams from foreign leagues. In reverse, try to choose a club you know well for your first assignment, how could your favorite team be, or one of the best teams within a league that is familiar to you. Thanks to this little trick, you will avoid having to immediately confront a large number of rather secondary and time-consuming aspects, such as the analysis of the players at your disposal and the study of a new game tactic completely from scratch (you could in fact decide to refer to the one used by the real counterpart of that team, at least until you are more familiar with the mechanics). Furthermore, avoiding medium-low ranking teams, or even lower leagues, for your first experience will allow you not to run into the most serious problems of economic management, between lack of funds and the need to constantly sell your best talents to do checkout and respect the requests of the management.

Don’t underestimate the psychological aspect

One of the fundamental variables on which the balance and the good performance of your team are based is thepsychological aspect of the group and, going into more detail, of each individual player. In fact, you will notice that each player is characterized, among other things, by a small indicator in the shape of an arrow, which depending on the position and color indicates whether the player is happy, restless, or furious. In fact, each player has a unique personality and very profound, which will make him react to events in different ways from those of his teammates, changing his attitude and his performances in a rather significant way. Consequently, you will have to be very careful in managing the psychological factor of the group, both through personal interactions with individual players, and by calling locker room meetings at crucial moments of the season, in order to always keep the general mood high, to avoid a discouraged and disappointed team faces continuous performance crises.

Arm yourself with patience

The greatest enemy of any Football Manager 2020 manager is the hurry. As soon as you start your adventure on the bench of your first team, chances are you are looking forward to throwing yourself headlong into the action on the pitch, rather than wasting time analyzing every aspect of the club you signed the contract with. Well, there is nothing more wrong than this: especially in the first part of the season, in fact, you should try to take advantage of every moment at your disposal to arrange some details such as workouts of the players, the tactics to be used in the game and the assignment of observers for the scouting of new potential talents. If you have the patience to dedicate the necessary time to it, all these seemingly secondary aspects will amply pay off your efforts, allowing you to build a solid team shaped according to your game idea.

Let us advise you

Members of your collaborator staff, from second coach to match analysts, will constantly provide you with advice, observations and report very useful to keep every aspect of your team under control, from the development of the players during training to the preparation of tactics and instructions before each match. So don’t underestimate the impact their relationships can have, since following the advice of quality employees can make a difference between victory and defeat, for example by adapting the tactics to be used in the match after being warned of the weakness of your opponents on high balls. Moreover, you will also receive useful reports at the end of each match, thus giving you the opportunity to analyze the things that worked and those that need to be fixed, and act accordingly to avoid repeating any mistakes.

The boss is always right

The biggest introduction brought by Football Manager 2020 within the series is the screen dedicated to the so-called Corporate vision, that is a series of requests and objectives that will be set by the management at the time of signing the contract, and then renewed at the beginning of each season. These vary drastically from one club to another, depending on variables such as the financial availability, the prestige of the club or the habit of winning and staying in the high areas of the national and continental rankings. Completing a goal will increase management approval of you, while failing will cause your quotes to drop. In addition to the canonical goals of placing in the league and in the various cups that you will play for the current year, the Corporate Vision is formed by a sort of five-year plan, which includes dynamic objectives for the future years of your contract (which will also change based on the performance that your team will show in the meantime), and a sort of form of that you will have to try to respect as much as possible to sweeten the president (such as buying many young players or working within the limit of the pre-established salary fund).

We remind you that until September 24th you can download Football Manager 2020 for free from the Epic Games Store.