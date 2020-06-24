The 15-year-old, born in Mexico but with Argentine and Spanish nationality, had his debut in Mallorca against Leganés and marked a milestone in the European tournament. The South American has already played with Albiceleste and is in the plans of the Sub 17
Football in the blood: the unknown history of the family heritage behind Luka Romero, the jewel Argentina dreams of
June 24, 2020
1 Min Read
