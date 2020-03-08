Football continues in Italy despite the feeling of the Government and the football union

The number of infected and deceased in Italy by the Coronavirus does not stop growing: almost 6,000 infected and more than 230 dead have led to the transalpine country has closed by decree the entire region of Lombardy and 14 more areas, which has caused the isolation of more than 16 million people.

All this has led to Damiano Tommasi, president of the players' union in Italy, what would become David Aganzo here in Spain, asked for the suspension of the Italian championship this morning. "Stopping football is the most useful act we can do in our country at this time".

A proposal that has joined the Italian Minister of Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora. "There is no point at this time putting the health of players, referees, technicians and fans at risk that they will surely meet to watch the games, only to not temporarily suspend football and affect the interests that revolve around them. "

At the moment, football continues in Italy. El Parma – Spal this morning started late because there was no certainty about whether the match was going to be played or not, but it was finally played and they also started the rest of the matches without problems. We will have to see if it is the last day of Serie A or if it continues to play in the coming weeks.