Football behind closed doors in Mexico: this is how games could return with the red light on COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Unique Sanitary Protocol was designed by the doctors of the 18 teams of the Mexican First Division. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Mexican Soccer League, who first stopped his calendar and then chose to cancel the Clausura 2020 tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could return to activity with games behind closed doors, as occurs in the German Bundesliga, explained on Monday the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell.

"Right now there is a red light and there could not be, in any way, games (games) open doors, they could not have an audience," López-Gatell said at a press conference. He added that most likely could occur in Mexico would be "a scheme like other football leaguesHe and other sports leagues in the world that they start with scenes behind closed doors ”.

"The risk is less given that, although there is player interaction, that interaction is less dense than what can happen with the public," he said. López-Gatell took the opportunity to to thank the collaboration of Liga MX during the pandemic and highlighted the decision they made to cancel Clausura 2020 in advance.

He said that "as the moment of the new normality approaches and the traffic light mechanism is installed, league officials have been proactive in seeking to adapt technical protocols" He explained that for Liga MX "it is of special interest to the extent that at this time there are no games and there is no possibility that there are games with the public, that they can comply with health security protocols for their staff."

"What we know is that the tournament starts on July 17, that is, six weeks are to come, hopefully so, there was a meeting with the authorities of the Mexican Government today," said the coach at a virtual press conference. (Photo: EFE / Jorge Núñez)



He remembered that in some Mexican teams there have been sporadic infections"But the outbreaks have been contained" and added that, like other companies in Mexico, soccer is preparing to present its action protocols. On a possible date for the return of professional soccer in Mexico, López-Gatell said that this afternoon the director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés, met with managers of the Mexican League to review technical protocols.

"Let's see what they proposed about possible dates, I do not know details of what has been proposed, but let's see what dates they propose in the context of the red light"He pointed out.

This Monday, the technician of the Chivas del Guadalajara, the Mexican Luis Fernando Tena, unveiled, accidentally, the start date of Opening 2020. "What we know is that the tournament starts on July 17, in other words, six weeks to go, hopefully this will be the case, today there was a meeting with the authorities of the Mexican Government, ”said the coach at a virtual press conference.

On the other hand, the Mx League issued a statement in which it spoke of said meeting, saying that “The authorities indicated that it will be it is essential to keep social distance off the field, in sports centers and stadiums, in addition to reinforcing hygiene measures as a form of prevention ”

According to the press release, the Single Sanitary Protocol It was designed by the doctors of the 18 teams of the Mexican First Division. This meeting is part of the preparations for the Mx League to start the Apertura 2020 tournament, which according to reports would start in the second half of July.

The only Mexican team that announced its return to the preseason at the moment is that of Tigres de la UANL, which has been doing so virtually since June 2. (Photo: Reuters / Daniel Becerril)

Mexican soccer teams have already carried out tests to rule out cases of COVID-19 and so far the squads with positive results are Santos Laguna, with 15; Pumas, with 2, and Guadalajara, San Luis, Monterrey and León, with 1 each.

Among those who have made their positives public are the Uruguayan coach of Santos, Guillermo Almada; The president of San Luis, the Spanish Alberto Marrero, and Bonilla himself.The only Mexican team that announced his return to the preseason at the moment is that of Tigres de la UANL, which since June 2 has done it virtually.

This Monday Mexico exceeded 120,000 infections and 14,000 deaths from COVID-19 With the report of 2,999 new cases and 354 deaths, the country's health authorities reported. The Mexican government launched on June 1 the so-called "new normal" despite the fact that the peak of the pandemic in the The country and now the activities are governed by a four-color traffic light according to the degree of severity of the epidemic in each state.

The result of this so-called "new normal" is that every week the federal government updates a four-color traffic light according to the degree of severity of the epidemic in each state. Starting from this traffic light, the governors must design a plan to reopen economic activities and public space.

* With information from EFE

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The Government gives observations to Mexican soccer on the COVID-19 protocol

Liga MX: the León club registered two cases of COVID-19

Crisis in Grupo Caliente: this is how the COVID-19 pandemic drowned its three Mexican soccer clubs in debt