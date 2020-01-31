Footage of the canceled series Star Wars: Underworld by George Lucas appears

Share it:

Recently it has come to light test footage of what would have been Star Wars: Underworld, the first real action series planned in the Star Wars universe, which makes this material a true gem for fans of the universe of George Lucas.

Next to the test footage are also certain scenes behind the cameras. All this shows how this project could have been that was going to be set on the planet Coruscant.

During the video we see a mysterious character with the mission of securing plans for an imperial star destroyer. Once he gets it, he visits a small gun shop where he tries to buy a ship and escape.

Unfortunately the Assault Troops find the protagonist and a rather unfortunate shooting begins. In general, the footage is reminiscent of the low-budget style of pre-trilogy films.

Star Wars: Underworld was announced by George Lucas in 2005 during the Star Wars Celebration of that year and apparently they were too expensive a project to carry out.

"Right now it's like Star Wars movies, but we have to find a way to make it cost 10 times less than movies because it's television", said the father of Star Wars in 2011.

It is said that each chapter would cost 50 million dollars and Lucas wanted to make 100 episodes of an hour each, this is crazy even for the days that run.

Lucas confirmed in passing that there are 50 scripts finished for the series, which had strong similarities to the Star Wars 1313 video game, also canceled some years ago.

This footage would take on the Vimeo page of the studio that made the visual effects about 9 years, while the scenes belonging to the making off would have been on the internet for 7 years until now they have spread everywhere.