Food Wars: the time that the anime of J.C. Staff mentioned JoJo's Bizarre Adventures

While reading a manga it is not uncommon to see quotes from other works and, in the Japanese comics scene, references to Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, Bleach and many others. A particular table of Food Wars, however, later reproduced in the anime by the boys of J.C. Staff, staged the best quote ever.

We are talking about the two pages of chapter 71 of the manga in which Yuto Tsukuda, author of the work, has inserted a hilarious quote to JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures, famous work of Hirohiko Araki. In the chapter in question the two aspiring chefs Megumi Tadokoro and Ryo Kurokiba challenge each other with ramen strokes and during the final tasting, both use a JoJo stand.

In this regard, the user Reddit McSkinz has published on the platform an extract from episode 27 of the anime, or the third of the second season, in which J.C. Staff animated the boards in question even adding some hilarious lines of dialogue. At the bottom you can take a look at the final result.

And what do you think of it? Do you have other similar scenes in mind? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that currently Food Wars is on the air with its last season, and that the animation studio has confirmed that season 5 will slightly distance itself from the manga.