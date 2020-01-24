Food Wars: Rindo Kobayashi is the protagonist of a sensual action figure

Share it:

When the ten best students of the Tootsuki Academy are involved, we are faced with something interesting, be it an anime scene or a simple merchandising object. All the more so when the protagonist is one of the most appreciated characters of Food Wars, Rindo Kobayashi.

With the fifth season of the anime in the home straight, the intention of the production to push the animated adaptation of the manga by Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki. But speaking of the new series, have you already taken a look at the first promotional poster of Food Wars 5?

Anyway, B-Style Studio has already prepared the new action figure dedicated to the student who holds the second place in Elite 10, Rindo Kobayashi. The scale model in question, 47 cm high, you can admire it in some first images thanks to the gallery attached at the bottom of the news that the aspiring chef shows in a sensual bunny suit. Needless to say, the statuette found a huge appreciation from fans, who found the company's latest work extremely fascinating.

In any case, the figure will be available starting from the month of October and is already pre-orderable on the official website at the modest sum of 216 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. In this regard, we remind you that it will be possible to book it no later than February 19.

And you, however, what do you think of this scale model, do you like it? Tell us yours with a comment below.