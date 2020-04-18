Food Wars: J.C. Staff announces the stop of the fifth season

Share it:

Due to the pandemic emergency, the anime production of Food Wars announced the postponement of the fifth and final season. The decision was made in the course of work, arrived at the third episode, in order to protect the health of the animators.

The official Twitter account of the animated series reported the news, adding that any updates regarding the resumption of the broadcast will be communicated as soon as possible. Obviously the staff did not provide any indication in this regard, since the viral danger is throwing the animation and comics industry into a situation of absolute uncertainty.

Below we leave you the official description of the fifth season of Food Wars !:

"It has been announced that a world cooking competition" The Blue "will be held soon. There are three places up for grabs for the Totsuki Culinary Institute. With that seat at stake, a" Blue Prequel "will be held for all students of the academy. Everyone is welcome and many students will be happy to participate. Who will be the three winners chosen by the 99 judges? A battle royale among the chefs on the "soup" theme is about to begin. "

The fifth season of Food Wars !, as revealed by J.C. Staff, will make several changes to the paper material. The manga community has long been waiting for an epilogue different from that present in the manga, and this could be the right occasion to think about a finale that meets the public's favor.

