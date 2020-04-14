Food Wars is officially distancing itself from the manga, here are the main changes

Share it:

During today's day, J.C. Staff stated that Food Wars 5 would not follow Yuto Tsukuda's manga slavishly, thus confirming the presence of several changes and opening to possibility of a new ending. So what are these changes, and which narrative arcs will be transposed into the anime?

The first episode of the fifth season revealed various information in this sense, first of all anticipating the complete exclusion of the narrative arc called Hot Spring Investigation Arc. The story, told in about 13 chapters in the original work, should have seen Soma and Megumi committed to solving a thorny situation in a resort connected with the Totsuki Academy. The mini narrative arc is considered among the worst in the series and J.C. Staff decided to show it only in the last minutes of the fourth season, thus excluding it from the new episodes.

Another big difference sees as protagonist Asahi Saiba, the villain of the last season. In the manga the man is introduced immediately after the victory of Megumi in the last chapter of the aforementioned narrative arc, initially presenting himself in a friendly way. Subsequently, Saiba challenges and quickly beats the protagonist, then asks for Erina's hand. The anime completely cut this part and gave the villain a more fitting introduction.

The fifth season of Food Wars will however keep the narrative arc of the BLUE, to which less substantial changes should be made; among these, some voices would like to cut the magical powers of competitors, to whom other skills will be assigned. However, these rumors remain to be confirmed.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this last season? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to get an idea about the original ending instead, we refer you to the news concerning the conclusion of the Food Wars manga.