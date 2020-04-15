Food Wars: first impressions of season 5

Share it:

A little less than a year after the conclusion of the fourth season of the anime and, above all, of the official conclusion of the manga, it returns to the screens Food Wars! (or Shokugeki no Soma) with what, except sensational twists, will also be the last adaptation for the small screen of Yuto Tsukuda is Shun Saeki. With still firmly at the helm of the project the J.C. Staff, this new animated transposition of the cult manga, created in collaboration with the world-renowned chef Yuki Morisaki will bring the conclusive narrative arc, called "The Blue"in which, once again, the protagonists will be committed to defending by any means their place in the illustrious Tootsuki Academy, but not only.

They will also have to take part in a new and very important challenge, fundamental to lay the foundations for a future towards a future still to be built. After watching the first episode of Food Wars 5 in simulcast on Crunchyroll we are ready to sum up what is the "Fifth course"of the show: it starts immediately strong and the menu seems really delicious!

Lunch is served!

After defeating the terrible threat brought by Azami Nakiri and from Central, Soma, Ayama, Alice, Megumi, Aldini and all the others, now part of the elite of the school of the Ten Elected, are ready to bring back to the Tootsuki high school a tranquility so far almost never tasted, without forgetting the important mission of carrying out to the best of their ability the titanic commitments of the school, always one of the most rigid on the world scene.

Although summer is literally upon us, in fact the first episode is set right in seaside resorts, complete with beach, costumes (to the delight of opera fans, mind you) and whatnot, the new principal Erina Nakiri, net of his deep bond of friendship with the rest of the students and in particular with the Ten Elected, he puts the students in front of an exam that is anything but simple to pass: earn, with means of fortune and procuring each single ingredient on their own , the modest figure of three million yen in three days, taking advantage of the crowding typical of seaside resorts in the middle of the summer.

Needless to say, the most thankless and difficult task is entrusted to Soma and the other elected officials, forced not only to search for food, but also to renovate a practically non-existent place to which they have been assigned, in fact nothing more than a "hut. "(as it is defined by one of the protagonists) dilapidated and all to be raised.

This idea, even if it started from Erina's mind, seems to generate the full approval of what is the new face introduced with this fifth season, that is, the mysterious professor Suzuki which, for some reason, seems to feed a resentment towards the protagonist.

Right on the episode finale, however, to disrupt the apparent rediscovered balance, the arrival of the Chef Dojima, one of the most influential elements of the school. In fact, for the boys of Totsuki, the doors of the prestigious BLUE have been opened, a world-renowned tournament attended by only the most skilled chefs. This new challenge, which once again seems impossible only to imagine, will clearly be the main focus of the season, a season that however promises to introduce a new and fearsome "villain" of which, however, at the moment, we do not want to anticipate anything.

The usual visual spectacle … but with some flaws

On a purely technical and artistic level, the fifth season of Food Wars! it is once again entrusted to the expert hands of J.C. Staff that has always been able to bring out the best in production, starting from a starting material that is already very valid in itself.

We like to confirm that feeling of feeling immediately "at home" typical of the series, in which time seems to have never stopped, an evident sign of a great commendable production continuity. And, therefore, everything seems to have remained in its place, ready to start in any way and at any time, offering viewers a product that is always qualitatively difficult to attack and, above all, pleasant to see.

Therefore, those typical elements of the show return, such as the strong chromatic charge and the use of a varied, charged, almost manic and sometimes "exaggerated" pigmentation, which manage to give the protagonists real, that is the dishes, an artistic relevance that at times it borders on perfection.

If we really wanted to find the fur in the egg, from a first glance it seems that in this fifth season to enjoy a treatment is the modeling of the cast of the protagonists, accompanied by a slightly subdued character design raccording to the series standards. If the animations and in general the overall picture are always of an excellent level, we can say the same only halfway if we analyze elements such as the faces and bodies of the protagonists.

In some situations, in fact, it seemed to us that the realization has been less careful, less precise, accompanied by a general trait not always taken care of to the maximum and by a realization of some expressions less in line with the standards to which the series has accustomed us over the years. Nothing sensational, of course, but to a more careful eye these small details could slightly turn up the nose.

Different discourse regarding the sound sector, once again one of the strengths of the production. The dubbing, largely entrusted to the now iconic cast, is once again excellent and the two tracks chosen to be the opening and ending, respectively Last Chapter of nano RIPE is Crossing Road of Never Fuchigami proved to be up to a show that, from this point of view, has always given great satisfaction to its fans.