Food Wars 5's new key visual reveals the ultimate enemy

The Weekly Shonen Jump debut in late 2012 by Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma he was greeted by a slight skepticism given the contents of the series. Ecchi and kitchen had hardly been seen together in that way and moreover treated in battle manga style, but years later the discreet success of that formula can be confirmed.

However, the original story of Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma came to an end in the middle of last year. It's not the same for the anime that will return to Japanese screens and not in a few weeks. In fact, the production of Food Wars season 5, the last one for the anime and that will close all the plot lines left hanging.

Food Wars season 5 will debut in April 2020 and features a key visual that highlights the main protagonists but also the new enemy to beat. As you can see in the image below, on the left are the four students of the Totsuki Academy, namely the protagonist Soma Yukihira, Erina Nakiri, Megumi Tadokoro and Takumi Aldini. On the right the scene is completely dedicated to the mysterious boy with a glacial gaze that will put the chefs on the wheels.

Food Wars: Go no Sara will debut on April 10 at 24:30. The opening is "Last Chapter" by nano.RIPE while the ending is "Crossing Road" by singer and actress Mai Fuchigami. The season will again be directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani at the animation studio J.C. Staff.