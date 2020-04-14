Food Wars 5: will the new season bring radical changes to the manga, a new ending?

Share it:

Over the years, we have had the opportunity to watch animation studies completely change the original subject to embark on a completely new path, even at the cost of inducing fans to unleash a media fuss. Either way, it seems that too Food Wars 5 will make several changes.

Changes is not synonymous with "worsening", despite some previous cases such as the second season of Tokyo Ghoul do not bode well. The Food Wars anime is preparing to reach the end of the manga, an original work that has already finished several months ago with the fifth season. The official site, in the past few hours, has spread the plot of the new narrative arc that seems to promise some original tricks:

"It has been announced that a world cooking competition "The Blue" will be held soon. There are three places up for grabs for the Totsuki Culinary Institute. With that seat at stake, a "Blue Prequel" will be held for all students of the academy. Everyone is welcome and many students will be happy to participate. Who will be the three winners chosen by the 99 judges? A battle royale between the chefs on the "soup" theme is about to begin. "

However, these changes have already had the opportunity to unleash the community that has been waiting for some time a different ending from that proposed in the manga, little appreciated by fans of Food Wars. And you, however, believe that the anime will change the ending? Let us know with a comment below.