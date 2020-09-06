Entertainment

Food Wars 5 surprises with two sensational revelations, we discover the past of Yukihira Soma

September 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Food Wars 5 is slowly distancing itself from the manga, without giving up all the important revelations made by Yuto Tsukuda. In the last episode, in particular, the mother of the protagonist and the fans were shown for the second time they finally understood what happened to the Yukihira family in the past.

As explained by Soma earlier, his mother was anything but a high-profile chef, but his creations still managed to entertain customers and create a sunny and harmonious environment. As revealed in episode 10, Soma became passionate about cooking right after seeing his mother’s creativity, and got his historic scar at the left eyebrow – now the subject of speculation for several years – hitting an edge.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the clip of the episode published by the official Crunchyroll YouTube channel, in which it is also revealed that Soma’s mother died when he was still a child, sending the rest of the family into crisis. Soma tells the story to Megumi just before the BLUE semifinal, in which she will have to face Asahi Saiba.

What do you think of it? Are you enjoying the fifth season of Food Wars? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t done it yet, don’t miss the opportunity to find out what were the main changes made to this last story arc!

