Food Wars 5: here’s what’s changed with the new original ending

Even the television counterpart of Food Wars, some time after the original work has completed its cycle, it has finally reached its conclusion. The staff had promised big changes to the finale but will they really manage to meet the expectations of the fans? Here’s what changed in the last episode.

The last installment of Food Wars 5 has finally landed, effectively bringing with it some changes to the conclusion originally envisaged by the manga’s authors. If you have seen the last episode but never got to read the original work here is a brief summary, edited by a Reddit user, of what has been removed and added. Regarding the removals below:

The introduction to add more scenes;

Completely removed 7-year time-skip and the story of each of the characters during this time, including Yukihira’s fate;

and the story of each of the characters during this time, including Yukihira’s fate; Removed the dialogue in which Joichiro tells Erina the story of his wife;

Erina’s last sentence also deleted : “I was looking forward to seeing your kitchen“;

: “I was looking forward to seeing your kitchen“; Asahi in front of his mother’s grave with a brief summary;

The additions, on the other hand, follow respectively:

Elite Ten against Noir;

The Elite Ten return to the Stella Polare Dormitory;

Soma decides to leave immediately after the “Blue” to return six months later;

In the last 5 minutes the first and last “theme song” begins as background music;

Noir members join the Nakiri family as servants / employees;

Erina’s last sentence change with: “Even before I knew it, both you and your dishes have become what my heart has long been looking for“(in reference to Yukihira)

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this ending, did it satisfy you? Let us know with a comment below.