Food Wars 5: an important change for the final arc of the series

July 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
The fifth and final season of Food Wars it had been presented a few months ago as full of changes compared to the original work written by Yūto Tsukuda and designed by Shun Saeki, which had completely divided the fans even at the time of publication, which has fueled the hopes of those who were disappointed .

The authors of the animated transposition have actually changed many things, even completely disrupting the order of events presented in the manga. In the last published episode, with the title BLUE, Asahi Saiba and Erina faced each other in a challenge, completely eliminating the scene of Erina's kidnapping.

In the paper counterpart, Asahi's character introduces himself as the leader of the Midnight Chefs group, and subsequently kidnaps Erina to offer her a challenge, and tell her that once he wins the BLUE, a competition that brings together the most promising cooks under the age of 25, they will marry.

However, a different approach was preferred in the anime, as viewers learned about the true identity of Asahi, as well as Midnight Chefs, in past episodes. Certainly an important change compared to what was seen in the manga, which redefines, even if slightly, the character of Asahi.

Recall that the trailer for Food Wars 5 has already shown the final opponents, and that we have already seen several changes in the fifth season compared to the manga.

