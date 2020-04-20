Sports

Fognini's attack on what is happening in football: "They are crazy"

April 20, 2020
The Italian Fabio Fognini, number 11 of the ATP ranking, considered that "it will no longer be played" in the 2020 course of tennis and lashed out at the football of his country, "crazy" to those who want to resume competition in this coronavirus emergency.

"I have my idea. In 2020 it will no longer be played. How can a tournament director take responsibility for the health of the players, the coaching staff, the media, the spectators? "Fognini said in an interview published by the Italian newspaper. Corriere della Sera.

The Taggia player (Sanremo, Imperia), with his usual direct character, lashed out against the italian football, whose managers want to continue at all costs to end the season and avoid millionaire losses.

"For me they are crazy. Thousands of people died and they think about soccer. They joke with people's health, they just chase their business. What is the point of resuming the competition without spectators? What's the point of seeing an empty San Siro stadium? It doesn't exist, it can't be, "he said.

"I am not going to move"

"Until I am 110% sure I will not move. Will I lose money and points for the ranking? Nothing happens"He added about what he will do if the competitions return.

And he recognized that at this moment it is difficult to think about what tennis will be like after the pandemic. "Right now I have a hard time thinking about when we will compete again. I am honest. I don't know if I will return to Asia. I wouldn't even have gone to the Tokyo Games. My biggest fear is not infecting myself, but infecting others. I'm not alone anymore, I'm a father and a husband, "said Fognini, who married former player Flavia Pennetta and has two children.



