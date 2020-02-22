Focus Home announces Othercide: the strategic RPG will be released in 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

The leaders of Focus Home Interactive present Othercide, a strategic RPG veined with horror elements that will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in the summer of 2020.

Developed by Lightbulb Crew, Othercide is set in one ethereal and monochromatic dimension which is about to be devastated by evil forces. Our aim will be to interpret the last survivors of an ancient ecclesiastical order and to continue with them the hunt for abominations and demonic creatures that threaten the very existence of human beings.

From an exquisitely graphic and artistic point of view, the new Lightbulb project can only bring to mind the noir settings and the violent scenes of the action Mad World of PlatinumGames for Wii and of the film Sin City by Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino .

The announcement video focuses precisely on the artistic sector of the work, but to get a taste of the gaming experience that awaits us in the summer on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One you have to scroll through the presentation images of Othercide and notice it, doing so , the strong analogies between this title and strategic and tactical role – playing games such as XCOM. During PAX East 2020 which will be held in Boston from February 27 we will have the opportunity to deepen the knowledge of the title and to admire the gameplay scenes.