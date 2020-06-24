Fnatic x Gucci: the organization announces the partnership with the luxury brand

Share it:

THE Fnaticyesterday made a surprise announcement, revealing the partnership with the brand Gucci through the publication of a teaser on Twitter.

The video shows the players of the League of Legends team, obviously new "models" for Gucci products.

Further details have yet to be revealed and more will be revealed through their official online store June 25or tomorrow.

On the official online shop of Fnatic you can also see the announcement relating to a collaboration with the brand Champion, which should start next July 27th. Another collaboration, scheduled for announcement on August 2, has not yet been revealed.

Earlier this year, Fnatic was the first ever team to to be invited to Milan Fashion Week from the same Gucci.

It is certainly not the first time that luxury brands (and not only, of course) interact with the export world. Just think of Louis Vuitton, with the collection dedicated to League of Legends and the collaboration with Riot Games to bring exclusive content into the game and the Worlds.

At our house, however, we just need to remember Armani's partnership with the Mkers.